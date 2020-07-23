Due to the uncertainties of covid this year, we have decided to postpone the BVHS all-school reunion (for alumni graduating 1975 and before) until 2021, according to event coordinator Lea Ann Brookens.
“We have tentatively set the date for Sept. 18, 2021 and will be in touch with updates as the year progresses,” Brookens said in a press release. “Do let your classmates know, we will continue to work hard to collect emails and update contact info.”
– Dave Schiefelbein
