Next week, the Buena Vista board of trustees will seat three members and bid farewell to two departing trustees.
Amy Eckstein, Norm Nyberg and Devin Rowe will be sworn in by town clerk Paula Barnett during Tuesday’s virtual meeting.
The board will also honor outgoing members Lawanna Best and Mark Jenkins.
The new board’s first items of business will be to further extend the town’s local disaster emergency until April 30.
“It spells out our ability to carry out meeting remotely, such as what we’re doing now. It also puts us on the county and state’s radar in terms of having declared a local emergency and our ability to track our time and expenses that are being dedicated to this emergency so that potentially in the future we can get reimbursement,” town administrator Phillip Puckett said last month when the emergency declaration was first extended by trustees.
The board will also hear a report from Puckett and treasurer Michelle Stoke detailing adjustments the town is proposing to the 2020 budget anticipating an economic slowdown this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
