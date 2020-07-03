The Buena Vista board of trustees will return to the BV community center meetings for its Tuesday meeting on July 7.
Those interested in attending the meeting are still encouraged to do so remotely via zoom for this hybrid meeting, the first face-to-face meeting with the board since April.
The meeting will be the last for Jimmy Tidwell as chief of Buena Vista Police Department, and the evening’s agenda begins with a proclamation thanking him for his service.
BVPD Sgt. Dean Morgan will be sworn in as Tidwell’s successor at the board’s second meeting of the month.
In business items, the board will again discuss the question of whether to allow recreational marijuana sales in Buena Vista.
Tuesday’s discussion is intended to be focused on whether the trustees would prefer to vote on a potential ordinance themselves or put the question on a ballot, as the board chose to do in 2016.
The board will also vote on a series of resolutions moving forward the annexation of the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association property into town limits.
“Basically what this does is it’s the board saying ‘Yes, we agree to proceed with annexation,’ and then a public hearing date will be set,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett.
Puckett said the date for the public hearing would likely be set for Aug. 25.
The property being annexed is split into three parcels, and the board will vote on a resolution on the annexation of each parcel separately.
