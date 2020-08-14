A yard sign in a residential zone (R1, R1OT, R2, R2OT, MU-1, MU-2) can be no larger than six (6) square feet in size, cannot be up for more than 90 days, must be located on private property (no city parks, no public rights-of-way, etc.), and can only be posted with the property owner’s permission.
For all other zones (MU-MS, I, and HC) all the same rules apply, except the sign can be up to sixteen (16) square feet in size. If any sign (political or otherwise) is found to be in violation, it will be pulled.
If the sign is advertising a local candidate, town staff will contact the individual and return the sign.
Bryans is town of Buena Vista code enforcement officer.
