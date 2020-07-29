Phase B of the building project at Buena Vista Middle and High School – including art classrooms, a new gym, food service room, athletic commons, kitchen servery and the flex commons – will be complete by October, said Buena Vista school district superintendent Lisa Yates.
The physical education complex will be ready for students when they return to school at the end of August, Yates said in her weekly letter to district families.
“Many thanks to our construction team who has continued work during this season of health disruptions. We are looking forward to the grand opening of the entire new facility at the end of 2020,” Yates said.
In the letter, Yates also addressed a frequently asked question she gets regarding school reopening.
“Will there be an online/remote option, for families,” Yates said. “The district respects and honors a family’s freedom to make personal decisions about how you school your children … For the district to responsibly ensure the highest quality of education, our staff needs to be focused on a delivery model, rather than instructing both in person and virtually simultaneously. We are most certainly prepared to switch to remote learning for all students should health data require this shift.”
Built into the district’s reopening plan is its homebound learning service for students who are “medically vulnerable.”
“This is a district administrative policy that provides for instruction outside of school based on a medical or healthcare provider note. A plan is developed in consultation between the family, healthcare provider, our nurse, and teaching staff. We will use this pathway to provide instruction for those qualifying students,” Yates said.
