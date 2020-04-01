The Buena Vista school district resumed instruction this week after an extended spring break with distance learning methods to comply with Colorado’s Stay at Home order through at least April 17
“We’ve established that grade 6-12 will have online learning in place via computers and using Google Classroom,” said district technology coordinator Matt Brooker. “Below sixth grade, we’re still insisting on it being a paper-based thing.”
Teachers are scanning and “posting online all of the paper things, so people who can get to those online are able to do that, or else they can come get paper packets at the school,” he said.
At the higher grade levels, the school is using technologies it already had in place through its 1-to-1 program that pairs every student with electronic devices. Teachers are also utilizing Smart Board technology that came to the district with its new middle and high school.
“We’ve issued all of the student devices or made them all available to take home,” Brooker said.
The bulk of that happened Monday, when students returned to school from spring break, however briefly, to pick up school supplies and return home.
“Ordinarily, sixth and seventh grade devices stay on campus. They don’t go home, but (Monday) we let all the sixth graders and seventh graders who wanted to come in and get their devices,” Brooker said. “A few have devices at home already and chose not to come get theirs, but for the most part we had a lot of the kids come in.
“I would say we probably have about 15 percent of the devices still here. And those parents, if they call in, can come get those if they need them,” Brooker said.
“For many years we’ve had Google Classroom available to teachers online, and some of our teachers have really embraced it, done a lot with it,” he said. “There are other teachers who haven’t hardly used it, but what we’ve done is quickly put together a lot of professional development so that all the teachers have received some training in how to use it.”
The Smart Board software, called My View Board, that comes with the new school’s interactive displays are being put to use as well, Brooker said.
“It’s ideal for teachers to create online lessons,” he said. “It has a recording piece built into the interactive whiteboard software. So the teachers can actually record a lesson in their classroom with no one else there and then post it and the kids can see it as if they were in the classroom watching the teacher interact with the white board.
“We have some teachers who are coming in and doing lessons that way. We also have a lot of them that are using that same software at home on the tablets that we’ve provided to the teachers.”
Brooker said that so far, he hasn’t received much feedback about teachers or parents having trouble with the distance learning systems.
“I can imagine there are a lot of issues with people’s home internet not being very good,” he said. “I’ve had a few parents where their kids could not get connected to their Wi-Fi for some reason at home. We’re working through those issues.
“The other issue we have is from parents who do not have internet at home, and so we’ve been trying to get a hold of some hot spots that work through Verizon or some other phone service,” Brooker said.
