Editor's note:
Dale Enck was contracted as the prosecuting attorney for the Town of Buena Vista's municipal court from 2008 until December 2019. The town began advertising an opening for the contracted position in November last year. The contract was awarded to Lisa Scanga late last month.
Enck was appointed as the town attorney in 2004 and served in the position until 2008.
Buena Vista attorney Dale Enck was arrested late last month by Colorado Springs police on four felony charges related to allegations that he stole thousands of dollars from an at-risk person for whom he had power of attorney in 2019.
According to a probable cause affidavit submitted Jan. 27 to El Paso County District Court, Enck was charged with crimes against at-risk person, a Class 3 felony; crimes against at-risk person – theft, position of trust, a Class 4 felony; identity theft, a Class 4 felony; and theft, a Class 4 felony.
Bond was set at $25,000.
The affidavit states that in August, the Colorado Springs Police Department was contacted by a security analyst from Credit Union of Colorado, who said approximately $100,000 in checks had been written from the account of a 91-year-old Colorado Springs woman by her power of attorney, Enck.
The woman is considered an at-risk elder due to her age, and her name was redacted from the affidavit.
Credit Union of Colorado is also listed as a victim in the affidavit.
The analyst told investigators the woman’s credit card had payments to Disneyland Resort and charges made in California.
The woman’s bank account was down to $16,000, according to the affidavit.
Dedra Worley, a CSPD financial crimes detective who submitted the affidavit, said she investigated the victim’s credit card statements and found the card’s available credit was $21,500 in December 2018.
“By May 2019 the available credit on (redacted) credit card was down to $3,029.66,” she wrote. In that time, charges to the victim’s card were made in Woodland Park, Buena Vista, Anaheim, California, and Texas.
“In these statements, 12 transactions totaling $15,780 specifically list Dale R. Enck in the ‘Description of Transaction or Credit,’” Worley said.
In a September interview with the victim described in Worley’s affidavit, she told the detective she allowed Enck to use the money he needed “but did not think he would take it all.”
The victim told Worley she originally selected Mr. Enck as her power of attorney because he is family and an attorney.
During the interview, in which Worley characterized the victim as being “very guarded,” she “would not directly state Mr. Enck had taken her money.”
On the day of the interview, Worley said she was notified by an email from the victim’s adult daughter that Enck’s authority as power of attorney had been revoked.
Worley said the revocation document “specifically states (redacted) told Mr. Enck that he could withdraw money ‘for his personal use if he needed to,’” but expenditures Enck made were not acceptable needs.
The document also states Enck at no time informed the victim of those expenses or provided anything in writing about the amounts he withdrew.
The document alleges that these expenses included “investments in the stock market, family cruises, Ms. Carol Enck (his wife)’s PERA retirement service credits, the opening of a retail store, remodeling of their home, their children’s education and associated expenses and their daughter’s Disneyland wedding,” Worley said.
Worley said the victim’s son is now her financial power of attorney and her daughter is her medical power of attorney.
Worley found that in October 2017, an insured money management account was opened with a deposit of $26,403.98 with money withdrawn from the victim’s account. By January 2019, the account had grown to approximately $63,505.27.
In February 2019, Enck authorized a wire transfer from this account to an account under his name, signing the Credit Union of Colorado request for wire transfer form as “Dale Enck POA.”
Worley said Adult Protective Services has requested Enck provide documentation of how he spent the victim’s money, but Enck failed to provide that documentation.
In a text message conversation between Enck and Worley described in the affidavit, Enck told Worley the victim had approved his use of her money, and her current income from retirement and Social Security should sustain her, and he said he would pay the victim back over the next five years.
Worley said Enck contacted her on Jan. 27 to tell her that he and his wife would be selling their home at the end of February, and he would repay the victim using his portion of the sale, which he said would be $100,000. Enck told Worley he owed the victim $150,000 in total and “would continue to work to make up the difference.”
