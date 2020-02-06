The Historic Preservation Commission is scheduled to come before the Buena Vista board of trustees to present its architectural guidelines for the Main Street block when the board meets next Tuesday evening.
The HPC is scheduled to speak during an hour long work session before the board’s official meeting. The work session begins at 6 p.m.
The Architectural Guidelines, which the HPC began drafting last year, would not place limits on new construction on Main Street, but would provide a framework for how a new developer could construct a building that would be congruous in design with some of the structures on Main Street that date back to the 19th and early 20th centuries.
During the official meeting, the board is scheduled to hear from members of the Boys and Girls Club of Chaffee County, which shares with the town a mutual desire for new recreational spaces.
“They have approached staff about partnership in a facility,” said town administrator Philip Puckett.
Marianne Maes is also on the agenda to give an update on the Paws for LEOs therapy dog that is being trained to assist members of Buena Vista’s police department.
Public Works director Shawn Williams will present the first big projects on the 2020 docket for the town’s streets department – curb and gutter work around the new school campus on Railroad and Marquette.
