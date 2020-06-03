At the Buena Vista board of trustees June 9 meeting, the board will resume discussion of public improvements to the block of Main Street across the street from Avery-Parsons Elementary School.
Block 21, between Court and Beldan Streets has developers looking to bring both commercial and residential properties to the area that was the location of the midcentury roadside motel most recently known as Trader Tad’s before that building was demolished earlier this year.
Trustees will discuss possible infrastructure improvement agreements, specifically to sidewalks and parking spaces on the streets around the block.
“Staff is going to be bringing back a couple more specific design options,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett. “Really, it’s all about the structure of the right-of-way, including the sidewalks, any kind of drainage of lawns or tree areas and the parking, the on-street parking.”
When the trustees last discussed the block, the board debated whether to place parking spaces at an angle or parallel. Angled parking would fit more spots in a given length of road and would match the parking style down most of East Main Street, but some trustees expressed concern that cars backing out of angled spots may create a safety hazard for small students across the street.
