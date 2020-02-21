Spring must be right around the corner, because the agenda next week’s meeting of the Buena Vista Board of Trustees is filled with housekeeping items related to cleaning up town codes.
The draft agenda for the Feb. 25 meeting has the board making minor amendments to the Unified Development Code, it’s school and park fee-in-lieu codes and special event permitting processes.
The board will also consider an ordinance that would codify discussions trustees have had over several recent meetings regarding changes to the town’s RV parking codes.
For the UDC, the amendment will address minor inconsistencies and necessary clarifications town staff have noticed after a few years of using the building code, which was overhauled in 2017.
Similarly, the board will address some inconsistencies in the code related to school impact fees. Whenever homes are developed in BV, the school district can secure a portion of that land for its own use. Or, if the district doesn’t have a use for the physical land itself, it can request a fee in lieu of the land.
