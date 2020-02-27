Here are three things to take away from the Buena Vista board of trustees’ Feb. 25 meeting:
1 The board voted to update its municipal code to change the timetable around the approval process for special events.
The changes increase the amount of time town staff has to review event applications by pushing back the deadline to submit a special event permit. Previously, applicants could submit a special event permit no less than 14 days before the event, or no less than 30 days for events that required a liquor license.
The new codes state than a special event permit can be submitted no later than 30 days before the event for liquor permit requests and 45 days for events with expected attendance of over 200 people, amplified sound or multiple vendors.
2 After discussing the issue over several meetings, the board voted to pass an ordinance bringing changes to town code related to enforcement of RV parking in town limits.
The changes encompass three forms of camping: Temporary seasonal camping used primarily by rafting outfitters to address housing needs for their seasonal, often transient workforce; RV camping on private property and camping for special events.
The code changes will allow seasonal camping in industrial zones with a temporary use permit.
Camping on private property will also now require a permit and will be limited to 21 days per calendar quarter.
The ordinance also codifies expectations of behavior for those who are camping on public property during special events.
3 Trustees also passed a resolution approving a transfer of funds from the Central Colorado Regional Airport to the Harriet Alexander Airport.
The resolution transferred $150,000 in federal entitlements from the airport in Buena Vista to Salida’s as part of a long-standing agreement between a group of local airports including Buena Vista and Salida.
Through the Airport Improvement Program, each airport in the group pools money each year, and the airport that receives the total amount rotates among the group each year.
Town administrator Phillip Puckett said that CCRA would get its turn in 2022, when the airport should receive $650,000.
