The Buena Vista Recreation Department is opening back up, although its programming, rentals and events are postponed until “at least June 1.”
Recreation director Earl Richmond released a memo Monday describing what public facilities are open and which remain closed at this time.
While town trails, the skate park, pump track, disc golf course and sport courts are open, playground areas and picnic areas in BV parks remain closed.
The general park areas, however, are open. In other words, while the playground on the west side of the pond in McPhelemy Park is closed, as are the picnic pavilions to the northeast of the pond, the open space of the park itself is open for socially-distant recreating.
“The key term to use is ‘play structures’ are closed,” Richmond said. “Playscapes, jungle gyms, slides, swings, stuff like that. Anything that involves a lot of touching and crawling and handling is closed.
“But the town fields and general park areas all remain open. They’ve been open pretty much the whole time.”
The Buena Vista Community Center is also closed.
Just in time for the reopening, a 1,800-square-foot addition to the BV Skate Park was completed Friday in a collaboration between the Rec Department and the Buena Vista Optimists, Richmond said
The following facilities are Open to local residents:
• Buena Vista Dog Park
• Pump Track
• Tennis, Pickleball and Basketball Courts
• Skate Park
• Disc Golf Course
• Town Trail System
• Town Fields and General Park Areas
*Permitted usage in these spaces does not include any activities that would violate the 6-foot distance requirements, group gatherings or activities that would involve the sharing of any equipment.
The following facilities remain closed:
* All Play Structures at:
• Columbine Park
• Community Center Park
•McPhelemy Park
• Millie Crymble Park
• Rocks and Ropes Park
• South Main Town Square Boulders
All Pavilions and Picnic Areas:
• McPhelemy Park Pavilions
• Forest Square Park Pavilion
• River Park Pavilions
• BV Community Center
