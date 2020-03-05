Instrumental music students from Buena Vista high and middle schools participated in a lock-in in preparation for their upcoming trip to perform at Disneyland in Southern California.
Students in the combined 8th-12th grade concert band spent most of the day in rehearsal with guest conductor Dr. Kenneth Singleton, who just retired after 34 years as director of bands at the University of Northern Colorado.
Singleton is one of the most well-respected educators in Colorado and the U.S., and he is sought after as a clinician and teacher.
He holds degrees from the University of South Florida (Bachelor of Arts) and the Yale University School of Music (Master of Music, Master of Musical Arts and Doctorate of Musical Arts for tuba performance).
He has created more than 200 wind band transcriptions, and has more than 100 publications to his credit. He has produced transcriptions for diverse groups such as the U.S. Air Force Band, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, the Dallas Brass and the Denver Brass, a group he conducted for 24 years.
Singleton also travels around the state every year listening to and evaluating live all-state band auditions, and he is committed to continuing in his role of educator through his retirement.
In addition to getting to learn from Dr. Singleton, the students were able to work in small groups (called sectionals) to clean up the music.
Guest sectional leaders included Nick Keelan, low brass/winds; Wayne Lee, high brass; Laurence Tod Brady, horn; Katie Oglesby, clarinets; and Gary Johnson, percussion.
