The Buena Vista school district is continuing to monitor local, national and worldwide health situations as they develop 24/7. Yates called out residents to step up to help meet the challenges that lie ahead in the coming days and weeks.
Late Saturday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new COVID-19 guidelines that included an 8-week classroom closing guideline.
Yates said via email Sunday morning that decision may ultimately lie on her shoulders.
"It would ultimately be my recommendation to the school board to adjust the school calendar, but I would be following the guidance of our local public health and of course, the governor," Yates said. "I expect we will see more guidance/directives from the state level this coming week."
Yates noted school personnel would be distributing lunches this week at the elementary school in what amounts to a test program and asked for the public's patience while the district adjusts to need.
In an email sent to district patrons and families Sunday morning, schools superintendent Lisa Yates wrote the following:
"The district will continue to provide updates regarding the response our schools will be taking during the current COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. We will use our district website at bvschools.org, email, our alert system, and district-produced social media.
The district will be providing a bagged meal beginning Monday, March 16- Friday, March 20. Families/students may pick up a meal by driving/walking to the Avery Parsons Elementary drop off loop on East Main Street between 11 a.m.-1 p.m., each day. People will be outside to deliver the bag to individuals in their car during this time.
We are doing our best to estimate the number of bags to prepare and will do what we can to have enough ready for all who need. As the week moves along, we will have a better idea of quantity needed. This is available to all families; there are no qualifiers. If you are unable to get to Avery Parsons during this time and are in need of the meal for your children, you can email: emily@cornerstonechurchbv.com who is coordinating meal delivery for families. You may also use the same email to volunteer to hand out or deliver meals. The district will announce at a later date if meals will extend through spring break.
Our kindness, our gratitude, our positive presumptions, our patience, our ability to "see the good" in the midst of uncertainty will serve us all well in walking through this together. This mindset of lifting up is the assurance our children need, especially during times of uncertainty.
Behind each food bag is district food service staff who are arranging to safely leave their homes to prepare on behalf of others. And for our staff to have the food to prepare, there are food producers, packagers, and delivery drivers who have had to manage and coordinate new safety systems to continue such provision. District custodial and maintenance staff are working during this closure to continue and expand deep disinfecting.
Our community healthcare providers are working tirelessly to evaluate and care for our health needs and questions. Local businesses are navigating impacts and making difficult decisions daily. Public Health in our county has provided timely and important information and guidance throughout the ongoing developments of this outbreak.
I am grateful for the positive contributions of each of these people and more in making decisions and taking action on behalf of our community. Our response of helping over criticism and love over fear could be the legacy of this situation for our community.
The district will continue to work with the Chaffee County Public Health and Colorado departments of education and health as we monitor the situation and make decisions about additional responses.
Each of us can help slow the spread of this virus by limiting our contact with others to only essential needs. Checking in on those most vulnerable is another way we can help. We are all in it together! It will not always be this way. In all things, there will be good for us.
Take Care. Be Well.
Lisa Yates,
Superintendent, Buena Vista School District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.