Demolition of the building that formerly housed Buena Vista High School and McGinnis Middle School will wrap up and the Sprung building that will serve as the new school’s temporary cafeteria will also be installed this week, Abe Hachmann told the Buena Vista school board during their Monday evening meeting.
Hachmann, the school district’s facilities consultant, said that school construction was “about to finish a very challenging time for the owner’s side of this project” as demolition wraps.
“We’re all very excited for the big excavators to leave, and their hammers, and the school is all but gone.”
This paves the way for the new school facility’s next phases of construction to begin, transforming the ground on which the old school stood from churned-up earth into the campus’s inviting front yard and parking area.
Also still to come in construction is the flex commons, which will act as both an auditorium and cafeteria. So far, lunch at the high school and middle school has been served out of an unused science classroom and students have taken their meals in the building’s hallways and open communal spaces.
To address this, the board voted to approve a lease of a movable structure called a Sprung building, a sort of tent-like enclosure often used in industrial applications, in November.
Hachmann said the building had arrived and “should be just about complete” by the end of the week. “It is a very impressive building. I think we’re going to get a lot of good use out of that in the future. It’s got some space to it.”
Contractor Haselden-Diesslin is installing foundations and utilities for the flex commons and art classrooms this week as well, Hachmann said.
Hachmann said contractors are looking towards occupancy of Phase B of the building project by October of this year.
Crews also plan to pave parking lots around the south and east sides of the school over spring break, he said.
