Amidst event and facility closures due to the spread of coronavirus through the country, the Buena Vista High School Trident Theatre Company was still able to bring audiences “Into the Woods” March 13 to a mostly family audience.
From a few simple wishes, a cast of classic fairy tale characters enters the woods, each on an individual journey that intersects with another, bringing the characters together over time. Humor, sorrow, love and regret are brought together as the characters learn from their struggles that not all wishes turn out as expected, and that the journey through the woods is a course of hardships, consequences and new discoveries that everyone must go through at some point in life.
The result was amazing, said BVHS director and drama teacher Tanner Oharah.
“We worked so hard for so long and are very grateful that we were able to perform when so many around the country did not have that opportunity. Every student focused their energy and talent into that one event and it showed.”
The cast effort impressed Oharah.
“I cannot imagine that show going better than it did. This group of students built a cohesive and ultra-talented team that highlighted the specific skills of each person. This, along with the amazing set, lighting and sound design in the historic Loft Orpheum Theater, has caused many to tell me that it might have been our best show yet,” he said.
As is often seen from Oharah’s productions, the acting, singing and choreography combined with the set designs and pit orchestra were well received by the audience, earning enthusiastic applause and cheering and a standing ovation at the end.
“I thought it was great. It was really well done. The set is incredible. It’s very impressive, even for bigger high schools,” said Denver resident Hannah Salisbury, an old college friend of Oharah. “I liked all the moments when everyone was on stage singing together. That’s a hard show to pull off.”
Many in the audience consisted of family members supporting and enjoying their own kids on stage.
Toby Dunn and his family were present to see daughter Elena perform as Rapunzel. Dunn praised the cast, the orchestra and the stage sets for their professionalism.
“It’s such a talented crew that puts it all together, and it’s amazing to have this much talent in a small town. We’re really proud,” he said. He was also very happy to see the crew get one show in before the country closed down.
“The thing I was most excited to see was that there were students questioning themselves, their talents, their abilities, their purpose, their importance,” Oharah said, “but through this experience and through this team they were able to recognize how amazing they really are (and were before this even if they couldn’t see it).”
“It didn’t feel final because it’s not,” said junior Hannah Volpe, who played the character Witch. “We’re definitely going to do more shows, just not now.”
Portraying the witch was initially hard “because the mask that I’m wearing is stuck to my face with latex and I have to rip it off – and it hurts. It gets stuck to my eyebrows,” Volpe said. “But it’s definitely a lot of fun. The witch voice is fun, and getting to sing, especially ‘Last Midnight,’ is fun.”
The cast even included BVHS 2017 graduate Cooper Armstrong who had just finished serving a mission in Anchorage, Alaska.
Knowing Armstrong would be returning to Buena Vista in February, Oharah recruited him for the role of Jack as the original student meant to play this character wouldn’t be available for the show.
Of course, Armstrong is no stranger to the stage, having performed with the Trident Theatre Company before graduating. He rounded out his senior year as the Elvis-inspired rock ‘n’ roll star Conrad Birdie from the musical “Bye Bye Birdie.”
“It was really fun. It was a nice transition back to my life in Colorado instead of Alaska,” Armstrong said. “It was nice to be able to come into the show and do what I did in high school and be able to do it.”
Armstrong felt the show went very well, especially after everyone put their all into the production.
“Our past few run-throughs that we’ve done of the show have been really phenomenal, but I feel like tonight was better for some reason,” he said. “I feel like everybody was more invested, more focused on the show overall. I feel like there was more emotion put into the show too, knowing that this could be postponed indefinitely.”
On the afternoon of March 15 when they normally would have held their Sunday matinee, the cast and crew held an anonymous vote on whether or not they should cancel the remaining shows.
“The students listed all of the things that they loved about the show and things that they gained from the show and showered each cast and crew member with compliments,” Oharah said. “Most of the students selected to let the one and only amazing performance of ‘Into the Woods’ on Friday the 13th be their last.”
While they are sad not to perform this show again for other audiences, they nevertheless feel fulfilled and proud of what they’ve accomplished together, Oharah added.
“If you’re reading this and you’re almost in high school or are in high school, you should do the shows,” Volpe said.
Those who purchased tickets but were not able to attend have two options. Email your name and order number to tannero@bvschools.org to have your ticket refunded, or leave the ticket price to serve as a donation to the department.
“It is our only budget for shows going forward and we will not break even on this show even if no one asks for a refund,” Oharah said.
The Trident Theatre Company thanked The Loft Orpheum Theater and Uriah Werner for their flexibility and accommodations, and they greatly appreciate the patronage they’ve received.
