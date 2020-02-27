Among the 66 students nominated by congressman Doug Lamborn to four federal service academies of the military last week was Alan (AJ) Smethers.
Smethers was nominated to the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.
“The academy is extremely prestigious and the education there is top notch,” Smethers said. “The aspect of serving this country, though, is the main reason I have wanted to attend the academy.”
The United States has five academies, one for each branch of the military, and Smethers said he has been interested in all of them since his freshman year of high school.
Congressional nomination is a crucial step in the process of being accepted to the highly selective school.
Smethers said that if he is accepted to West Point, his goal is to pursue a career in aviation. He’s also applied to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and Metropolitan State University.
At the Coast Guard academy, he said he would major in environmental science. At Metropolitan State, he would enlist in the Reserve Officers Training Corps at the University of Colorado, Boulder.
“When I found out I had been nominated, I was extremely happy and proud of myself, because of how competitive the district we live in is, competing against schools in Colorado Springs and other areas,” Smethers said. “It was great news to hear.”
Smethers was one of 17 from the 5th Congressional District who Lamborn nominated to West Point for the class of 2024. The other nominees come primarily from Colorado Springs, as well as three from Monument and two from Fountain.
“Nominating young people to serve as future leaders in the military is an important part of my job and one that I take seriously,” Lamborn said in a news release announcing the nominations.
“Each of these nominees has demonstrated a remarkable level of talent and a deep commitment to patriotism,” he noted. “They are all uniquely qualified to serve as our future military leaders.”
Smethers will hear back from both the Military Academy and Coast Guard Academy in April, he said.
“So for now, I’m stuck waiting,” he said.
Salidan Colby Pitts was also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
Pitts told the Mountain Mail that he hopes to pursue a career as a pilot.
Lamborn said 112 students applied for the nominations.
