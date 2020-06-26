People are encouraged to book tours at BuenaVistaMuseums.org as only 10 people are allowed at a time. Walk-ins permitted subject to availability and between tours.
The 1882 Courthouse Museum, 506 E. Main St. open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The 1890 Depot & Caboose at U.S. 24 and Main St. open Fridays 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The 1910 Turner Farm and Apple Orchard, 829 West Main St. open Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Please wear a mask and follow social distancing. Because some of the collections are fragile and hard to clean, please refrain from touching the collections.
Any questions please contact museums@Buenavista.org. As of now, come July, the museums will be open without needing to book a tour but will still have limited hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.