Sept. court report
Thomas Warmus signed a 3 month Deferred Sentence on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit. $258 in fines and fees were assessed on the charge.
Frances MacCollum signed a 6-month Deferred Sentence on charges of Limitations on Backing & $150 fines & fees were assessed on the charge.
Danielle Kirkland appeared on charges of Vicious Dog Prohibited. She pled guilty and was found guilty on the charge. Fines & fees in the amount of $97.50 were assessed on the charge.
Morgan Gentile appeared on charges of Operated Vehicle-No Insurance. She pled not guilty on the charge and requested a trial to the court.
Oct. court report
Samuel Sinnamon signed a 3-month Deferred Sentence on charges of Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic. $160 fines and fees were assessed on the charge.
Charles Weitz failed to appear on charges of Speeding 1-4 MPH Over the posted limit. A Default Judgment was entered.
Nov. court report
Leonard Davis signed a 6-month Deferred Sentence on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit. $208.00 in fines and fees were assessed on the charge.
Connor Oman failed to appear on charges of Speeding 1-4 MPH Over the posted limit. A Default Judgment was entered.
Claudia Reynolds failed to appear on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit. A Default Judgment was entered.
John Virzi failed to appear on charges of Speeding 1-4 MPH Over the posted limit. A Default Judgment was entered.
Gregory McCauley failed to appear on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit. A Default Judgment was entered.
Jennifer McGrew failed to appear on a Parking Violation. The fines will be turned over to collections.
Seth Reavis’ case for Child Restraint Systems Required was Dismissed.
Jill Montgomery failed to appear on a Parking Violation. The fines will be turned over to collections.
Nathan Fickle appeared on charges of Scattering of Rubbish.
He pled guilty and was found guilty on the charge. Fines and fees in the amount of $160 were assessed with a restitution charge of $70 on the offense.
