A group of young musicians from Buena Vista Middle School attended the San Luis Valley Music Educators Association Middle School Honor Band in Alamosa.
Ten students spent 2 days rehearsing under the baton of Casey Cropp.
Cropp is a retired music educator, and is in demand both as a clinician and as an adjudicator at music festivals in both the U.S. and abroad.
At the honor band, students demonstrated their learning by performing in a concert at Ortega Middle School with students from many other area schools.
BVMS had strong representation this year, with 10 students participating and several of our students earned first chair in their respective sections.
“The music selected was by far the most difficult music that has been chosen for this honor band in the last several years,” said Marti Bott, BVMS band director. “The students met the challenge and showed great musical growth as a result of their participation in this event.”
