The Buena Vista Public Library finished off its summer reading program Imagine Your Story with an imagination parade.
“Kids, adults and volunteers used their imaginations and came up with some amazing costumes said the library’s Kelly Nary. “Crowns, capes and clowns could be seen all around the block.”
Corey, the mini horse, from Mini Blessings led the parade, dressed as a unicorn.
The parade passed Sparky the Fire Dog, a witch, a belly dancer with a snake, dogs from the Reading to Rover program, a penguin, a butterfly and much more.
“The library is grateful for the fire department, police department, Buena Vista Heritage Museum, GARNA, Chaffee County Census, Mini Blessings, Merrifield’s Nursery and library volunteers for making this event such a success,” Nary said.
“The parade was a great way to engage families and the community in something fun, safe and positive.”
