The town of Buena Vista is requesting that residents voluntarily restrict their water usage during the dry summer months.
“We ask that you abide by the following outside watering schedule,” reads a notice from the town:
Odd-numbered addresses are asked to limit yard watering to Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, while even-numbered addresses should water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
Additionally, watering should be done between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m., as less water is lost due to evaporation while the sun is down.
“If you water during the heat of the day, you may lose approximately 50% of the water to evaporation. These measures will help reduce the potential for mandatory water restrictions,” the notice reads.
Call town public works at 719-395-6898 if you have any questions.
