Students in the Buena Vista High School Concert Band recently represented BVHS on two university honor bands.
Eleven Buena Vista students participated in the Festival of Winds Honor Band, hosted by CSU-Pueblo, for 360 students from 45 schools.
Upon arrival, students auditioned for placement in one of four large concert bands, and then spent 2 days rehearsing and attending master classes and sectionals before performing a finale concert.
While at the Festival of Winds, students were treated to concerts by the Air Force Academy Concert Band, the Pikes Peak Brass Band and other performing ensembles.
At the Top of the Nation Honor Band, held at Adams State University in Alamosa, nine students represented BVHS and performed with either the wind symphony or the concert band.
