The Buena Vista High School Senior Awards Ceremony may not have been held due to the COVID-19 quarantine, but that doesn’t mean the awards, honors, scholarships and achievements spread over 41 seniors will go unnoticed this year.
“This year’s Senior Awards is a testimonial to the generosity of our community and the hard work ethic of our seniors,” says BVHS counselor Jeanne Shane.
Landing in the National Honor Society and graduating summa cum laude, valedictorian Halley DeWalt received an English award from BVHS. She also earned $1,000 from Buena Vista Community Education Assistance Fund/Nestle Waters, $1,500 from Climax Molybdenum, $2,000 from Sangre de Cristo Electric and a merit scholarship from Colorado State University.
Salutatorian Isabel Dylan is also graduating summa cum laude in the National Honor Society. She received awards for Yearbook and Mathematics, a well as a 4-year renewable $1,000 scholarship from HRRMC Auxiliary, $500 from Sangre de Cristo Electric with an extra Tri-State $500 and a merit scholarship from Coe Collage in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Jack Wiswell is graduating summa cum laude in the National Honor Society and received a Woods award as well as awards in Scholastic and Citizenship.
In scholarship, he earned $500 from Buena Vista Rotary Club, $1,000 from Central Colorado Humanists and a merit scholarship from Western Colorado University.
Meghan Anderson is graduating summa cum laude in the National Honor Society. She received a School Spirit award, $1,000 from American Legion Auxiliary, $500 from BVHS Student Council Student Government, $500 from Johnson’s All Heart, $1,000 from New Bees, $2,000 from Sangre de Cristo Electric, $1,000 from White Rose Scholarship Foundation and a merit scholarship from Ft. Hayes State University in Ft. Hayes, Kan.
Sage McGinnis is graduating summa cum laude in the National Honor Society and received awards in Physical Education and All Around. She earned $500 from Buena Vista Community Education Assistance Fund/Nestle Waters, $1,500 from Lynette K. Brooks Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 from New Bees, $2,000 from Sangre de Cristo Electric and a merit scholarship from Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb.
Lindsey Pratt is graduating summa cum laude in the National Honor Society.
She received $500 from the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce, $2,000 from Century 21 Summit Realty Peak of Success, $500 from Chaffee County Republican Women’s Forum, $1,000 from P.E.O. International: Chapter IA in Memory of Jean Warner Carpenter and a merit scholarship from University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Rebecca Ogden is graduating magna cum laude in the National Honor Society.
She has earned $1,000 from the Arkansas Valley Car Club, $500 from the Buena Vista Community Education Assistance Fund/Nestle Waters, $1,000 from Central Colorado Humanists, $1,000 from New Bees, $1,000 from TBK Bank, $1,000 from XI MU Scholarship and a merit scholarship from Colorado Mesa University.
Two graduating students have been given military recognition. Aaron White is enlisting into the United States Armed Forces. Toby Galyean enlisted to serve as a combat medic in the United States Army and will undergo basic combat training at Ft. Still, Okla. in early June.
Staff sergeant and U.S. Army recruiter Joseph Riley Hernandez wrote, “Toby Galyean is the type of person that has a plan and does everything possible to get it done.
His confidence, don’t quit attitude and problem solving skills will make him a valuable addition to the U.S. Army team … The road ahead of him is long and arduous but I have no doubt that he will rise to the challenge and develop the skills to be successful in life.”
Galyean also received awards in Drafting and Metals from BVHS.
Shane and the BVHS faculty share their appreciation with the families that have placed such value in the students’ school work, activities and commitment to education.
They also thank the individuals, businesses and organizations that have assisted the seniors in their pursuit of a higher education.
