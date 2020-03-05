In the final months that Buena Vista High School held classes in the single-story building that had served as home to both the high school and McGinnis Middle School, you could step through the double doors and immediately be greeted with the sounds of students singing in choir practice emanating from – wait, wasn’t that the principal’s office not too long ago?
When district taxpayers voted to approve a bond that would fund, in part, a new building for the middle and high schools, the district had to devise a phasing plan that would allow a new building to be constructed on the school’s wedge-shaped campus while class was still going on in the old building.
That plan required the northern wing of the middle school portion of the building to be demolished to make space for the new structure, and that demolition displaced several teachers in the performing arts and sciences.
“We had to do a lot of shuffling,” said John Emilsson, principal of what is now called Buena Vista Middle School. “Special ed teachers moved in to share space with the high school, the art department, that was high school and middle school, they lost their space, of course our choir and band programs, they lost their space.”
Emilsson had experience with large-scale building projects like this one, having been an administrator at Aurora Public Schools in 2013 while the new Aurora Hills Middle School was being built.
He said he “anticipated there was going to be plenty of hardship and sacrifice made by all of our staff,” during the transitional period between demolition of the north wing in 2018 and moving into the new facility earlier this year.
“From the early beginnings I tried to spin some humor into it, so our unofficial motto for the middle school was ‘enjoy the suck,’ or ‘embrace the suck,’ because we knew it wasn’t going to be pleasant. But with humor and knowing that in the end we were going to have this beautiful building, the sacrifices and hardships we were going to endure would make it all worth it,” Emilsson said.
Among the high school staff, principal Kevin Denton’s motto was “lead from strength, stretch for others, see the good.”
Denton says that he sees struggle as something that can energize people and boost creativity and problem solving skills.
“I use the analogy of the old basketball players that would wear the Converse basketball shoes, the old canvas pieces of junk,” Denton said. “If you could be a good basketball player wearing those, then you give them a really nice pair of shoes and they’re just going to get better.”
Marti Bott, the instrumental music teacher for both the middle and high schools, taught band in the wrestling practice room. Tanner Oharah, the choir and drama teacher, took over Denton’s office. Librarian Bill Fabian shared half of the library with two temporary math classrooms.
“(Physical education teacher) Pam Williams probably had to give up two classes of P.E. that she normally teaches because there literally wasn’t going to be enough space,” Denton said. “We saw people having meetings in those little breezeway doors.”
The new building replaced a facility that was built in the 1960s and ‘70s. Teachers were sorely in need of an upgrade. But Denton’s biggest concern with the move is that the staff would get too focused on the new building and forget “what’s most important in the school, which is relationships,” he said. “They’d forget that we’ve been doing really good stuff in this dumpy building.
“This building supports education, but it’s not necessary for education, the people are,” he said.
Denton said that, when Oharah moved into the principal’s office, he “just made do and the kids laughed about it. That’s what I was always hoping, that it would make us better, make us stronger because we had to adjust and deal with it.”
It may not be surprising that Oharah’s adventurous choice for the Trident Theater Company’s fall production was “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind,” which used minimal sets and props to present 30 micro-plays in a rapid-fire stream.
For Bott and Jared Todd, the high school wrestling coach, having the wrestling team and school band as unlikely roommates “was tricky, because every day there was something happening after school and (Bott) had sixth graders rolling timpani drums back into the closet every single day packing it up,” Denton said. “Jared Todd gave up a lot with his wrestling room up there.”
Todd, however, said the arrangement “wasn’t really that huge a deal.
“The band would use it during the day and then when we would come up, they would move their band stuff into a storage closet and we would be able to pull mats and have wrestling practice,” Todd said. “If there were some students that sometimes came up that needed additional work for band, we’d have wrestling practice and hear some light jazz going on sometimes.
“It worked out pretty seamlessly because we weren’t trying to use the area at the same time,” he said. “We just sat down with a Google calendar and got it figured out.”
Denton said that, for the band, “it was so loud and just terrible sound up there, bouncing off the concrete and metal walls, and yet they’d get to the concert and just sound amazing. It was the first time they’d actually get to hear themselves sounding really good.
“I just thought that was powerful for the kids to see that they could make do. That they could make due for a while and it would make them better.’
In Emilsson’s view, both students and staff were troopers during the transition process.
“I commend the staff for being troopers and doing what they had to do because, in the end, we’re not here in this building for ourselves, we’re here for the kids. So just getting it ready for the kids was a huge accomplishment,” he said.
Middle school Spanish teacher Margarita Hankins, whose classroom was right on the edge of the portion that was demolished in the first phase, was relocated to a room that had been used to charge tablet computers.
“It was difficult, because it was really tight for my students, especially my eighth grade kids, they’re a little bigger,” Hankins said. “You could really feel when the eighth graders were in there, because it was pretty tight.”
Her largest class had 24 students and the room had 24 chairs. It was cramped and loud, but one thing it did have that Hankins’ previous room didn’t was a window.
“We made it work. What I did is I made the room real colorful, so the kids could feel kind of at home and be more willing to focus a little bit,” she said. “I kinda took it more as a challenge, and I love challenges. (It was) a challenge to make it a good place for the kids to learn. Even the adults would come in and say ‘Wow, you really have this colorful.’”
The kids liked it, too, she said.
“I tried not to look at it as a hindrance at all. I’ve been teaching for 24 years this year, so I knew I had to do what I had to do and I had to make it as positive as I could for the kids and for myself.”
Middle school science teacher Laurie Jacobson, who was moved into Hankins’ former, windowless classroom after the first phase of demolition, also found that “things were tighter. You had to be a little more innovative.
“I have three different classes that I teach that are totally different, so I had to kind of maneuver things. You’d have one lab set up and the class that was coming in wasn’t the same type of class, so you set up that lab, then the class after that isn’t the same so you set up that lab. So you do a lot of shifting that way. It worked out fine,” Jacobson said. “Everybody was giving and taking and working together.”
Now in the new facility, Hankins said she has the second-best view in the school, after the library. Her room is so filled with natural light that she leaves her overhead lights off, and through the windows she can see her favorite spot in Buena Vista: Midland Hill.
“We all got better under harder circumstances, and then we came into here and it was just like a slingshot,” Denton said.
Jacobson and Todd both echoed Hankins’ joys at the wealth of natural light flowing into classrooms in the new building, as well as the smart boards in each classroom.
Greg Hogan, a middle school science teacher who was also displaced by the demolition, said in the new building “my classroom is set up well for cooperative learning, which is a fantastic arrangement for a science classroom because it allows students to work together on lab activities and experiments.
“The natural light has really improved the overall mood of students, and their attentiveness,” Hogan said.
Whereas during the transitional period, “we felt a little like sardines packed into a can,” Jacobson said.
The new building provides ample space.
“I think the kids just naturally fell right into using the learning commons well. I see kids relaxing up there, but for the most part I see kids at those tables all around the railing,” Denton said.
“I see a lot of kids who have off hours doing homework. I have a homeschooled kid who’s a great member of our band and he asked me if he could do some of his online work that he would do at home, if he could do it here because the space was such a good space.”
Construction on the school is still ongoing. Students enter from the rear of the building as crews work to reshape the land on which the old school building, now totally demolished, once stood into the campus’ front yard.
Additionally, the building’s flex commons, a cafeteria space that will also convert into an auditorium, has yet to be built. In the meantime, students are eating their meals in the hallways and common areas of the school.
Food is being served from an unused science classroom, and Emilsson said that, for whatever reason, the process of serving lunch is moving faster in this temporary arrangement than it ever did in the old school’s cafeteria.
The district is leasing a temporary, tent-like structure called a Sprung building that will serve as what Emilsson called a “mess hall” until the flex commons is complete.
Once the mess hall is open for service, however, Emilsson anticipates he’ll have kids asking if they can eat in the halls again.
“I think they kind of enjoy hanging out in the halls, honestly, and having their lunch,” he said. “The kids were in awe when they walked in the first day, and I don’t think that has gone away. They still very much appreciate the new building, and they like spending time in the new building, and having lunch in the halls wasn’t such a sacrifice.”
Kids are resilient, Emilsson said, and less resistant to change that some of the teachers who had worked in the old school building for years.
“When you’ve been doing something for 20 years, its much harder on you to change, but when you’ve done something for a year it’s like, ‘Hey, I can go with the flow, I can do what I need to do,” he said. “The change did not impact them to the degree it impacted the staff, I would say.
“It’s amazing how adaptable kids are. I think it was a lot easier for them than it was for the staff,” Hogan said.
