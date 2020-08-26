The Buena Vista Event Cooperative’s next show at the Roastery Stage will be a day-long storytelling and music festival called the Red Deer Rendezview.
“It is a fundraiser for BVEC and should be fun. There will be two musical guests in between historical storytelling and art for sale,” said Tom Rollings, BVEC’s executive director. “It is all presented by our emcee, ‘Mayor Bob,’ who has not a clue.”
Assisting Mayor Bob is Buckskin Tom, who bears a striking resemblance to Rollings, who will share the Legend of Red Deer Mountain.
Other mysterious characters listed on the schedule of events are Flower Fiddle, the first of two musical guests and Private Campbell, who will tell the story of Red Cloud’s War with Buckskin Tom.
Keeper, the first performer at BVEC’s new Roastery stage, will close out the evening with music and a “Return the Dirt” ceremony.
What does any of this mean? Come down to the stage by the Roastery at the corner of East Main Street at Colorado Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 5 to find out.
Red Deer Rendezview set list
1 p.m. – Mayor Bob – welcome and purpose of fundraiser (money to pay performers) bags, paintings or crafts … donations.
1:15 p.m. – Buckskin Tom – Legend of Red Deer Mountain
1:30 p.m. – Flower Fiddle performs, people view art and crafts
2:45 p.m. – Private Campbell and Buckskin Tom - Red Cloud’s War
3:15 p.m. – Keeper performs
4:30-5 p.m. – Mayor Bob – Return the Dirt ceremony (Keeper)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.