The April 2020 election to fill three seats on the Buena Vista Board of Trustees is taking shape, with four candidates submitting petitions to run.
The order in which the names will appear on the April 7 ballot was determined by drawing lots at town hall Wednesday morning.
The drawing placed candidates in the following order on the April ballot: Norman Nyberg, Lawanna Best, Devin Rowe and Amy Eckstein.
Best and Nyberg are running for re-election to the board, while Rowe is looking to return to the board after a brief hiatus.
Rowe served on the board from 2016, when he won the race to replace the seat vacated by Eric Gibb, to 2018, when he did not file for re-election.
Eckstein is the co-owner of Deerhammer Distillery.
Best was elected to the board in 2016.
Nyberg was elected to the board for a 2-year term in 2018.
Ed Barkowski also filed a nomination petition, but withdrew before the Feb. 4 deadline.
Current trustee Mark Jenkins did not file for re-election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.