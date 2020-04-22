The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management released the final draft of the Browns Canyon National Monument Resource Management Plan and Environmental Impact Statement Friday, opening a 30-day protest period.
The RMP would update management agencies’ guidance on how to look after the 21,600 acre monument, dedicated in 2015.
The Forest Service, which manages most of the monument, hopes to have a new RMP that will update a plan from 1996 approved by June of this year.
The protest period closes May 18, due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, the Forest Service is only accepting electronically submitted protests for the time being.
Visit https://go.usa.gov/xn2eC to review the 158-page draft RMP document and receive instructions on how to submit a protest.
After the protest period, the RMP will also go to the desk of Gov. Jared Polis for approval.
The public process in drafting the RMP began in June last year. The RMP is structured around three alternatives offering three broad philosophies on how the monument should be managed, with the final management plan reflecting a combination of each.
Alternative A would be to make no modifications to the existing RMP.
Alternative B focuses on conservation, preserving current recreation opportunities in the monument, but limiting further development of that use.
Alternative C, by contrast, would focus on opening up the monument somewhat for recreation. This was the Forest Service’s preferred alternative in previous drafts.
The Draft RMP released Friday adds a fourth alternative that blends each of the others.
“It’s more in line with our sustainable alternative that our group put together,” said Reed Dils, the president of Friends of Browns Canyon. “There’s an entirely new alternative, Alternative D, which is a step up from their other alternatives … This one did a better job of protecting the resources while still allowing for plenty of recreational opportunities.”
Dils said that Friends of Browns Canyon has done a “cursory analysis” into the document, mainly focusing on how Alternative D compares with Alternative C.
“For the most part, we’re okay with it. There’s a few things we are disappointed on,” he said. “Under the circumstances we were lucky that the local people making comments ended up being weighed in our favor. Other things have happened, such as Bears Ears, where the local people weren’t getting much of anything in the way of support. This was an improvement.”
Problematic for Friends of Browns is allowing target shooting in the monument.
Alternative D would open the full 21,604 acreage in all but a handful of prohibited areas totaling 1,030 acres. Alternative C would have prohibited target shooting on 1,817 acres, while Alternative B would have prohibited the sport across the entire monument.
“It actually opens up more recreational shooting than any of the other proposals,” Dils said. “We’ve seen evidence in other national monuments where that becomes a problem. A lot of it is just people leaving their shells lying on the ground, leaving trash and that kind of a problem.”
Dils also said Alternative D provides “really no management for protection of wilderness values and lands with wilderness characteristics.”
The RMP also “removed the ACEC (Area of Critical Environmental Concern) designation, which is actually not that surprising. But we would have wanted to keep it,” Dils said.
Dils said that Alternative D “does place a stronger emphasis on the protection of wildlife, and this includes limiting seasonal restrictions based on the results of monitoring,” he said. “So they’re not going to go in and say, ‘We know what needs to be done.’ They’re going to do the research that needs to be done.”
In particular, Alternative D would propose monitoring, seasonal restrictions and buffer zones around nesting areas for birds of prey in the canyon like peregrine falcons, red-tailed hawks and golden eagles, as well as Bighorn sheep lambing areas.
“The cultural resources language was beefed up to establish collaborative programs with relevant tribes,” Dils said. “They’re taking a more collaborative approach in involving tribes like the Utes who used to spend a lot of time in that area.”
Alternative D does allow for some recreation development in the monument, allowing for new non-motorized trails. Dils said the RMP would open up access to the Railroad Gulch area in the southern part of the monument with access from the alpine community of Turret.
“We look forward to access to that being provided through Turret. Right now its a difficult situation in Turret,” he said. “Those folks are concerned. It’s not that they’re opposing access, the problem right now is that there’s no decent parking.”
