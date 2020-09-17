Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County are putting a new spin on their annual Boots & Bolos fundraiser.
An online auction will be held from Sept. 13-23 featuring items such as original artwork, full and half-day rafting trips from local rafting companies and “Fund-a-Future” items to allow donations to support specific programming at Boys & Girls clubs such as science, art, leadership and physical activities.
In addition there will be a special showing Sept. 20, of the Coen brothers’ “True Grit,” starring Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Brolin at Comanche Drive-in theater, 27800 CR 339, Buena Vista.
Before the feature, emeritus board member Scott Erchul will be honored as this year’s Club Hero.
“The reason why I joined the Boys & Girls Club board over 15 years ago was that I wanted to seek another opportunity to help youth,” said Erchul, who has been on the BGCC board of directors since the founding of a club in Salida. “I can say that after volunteering for the Boys & Girls Clubs for over 15 years now, it was a great decision, because we serve several hundred kids now, per year, at each location in Salida and Buena Vista.”
That number of kids served has grown steadily over the years, which Erchul attributes to “doing good work, you have a proven track record, you have a good reputation for what we do.
“As I recall, our first year’s annual budget was going to be $100,000 in Salida. And where was the money going to come from? What we had is, through the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, there was a $50,000 grant offered, but we had to go out in the community and raise $50,000 to get the 50. And that happened in Salida the first year very quickly, and then we did it again the next year in Buena Vista to be able to open up the Buena Vista club,” Erchul said. “The community was very supportive, because had they not made those contributions and donations, we would not have been able to open either club.”
Fifteen years down the road, the program has grown, as has its budget, and community support of the BGCC has not waned. In fact, Erchul said, the Boys & Girls club in Chaffee County gets approximately 40% of its annual funding from local businesses and individuals.
“That’s a very, very high percentage for non-profits and for Boys & Girls Clubs,” Erchul said. “Because it’s so high, it helps us get money from foundations because they see such huge commitment from our local community.”
The percentage of funding that comes from local sources has grown over the years as well.
“I remember the days when we were getting, say, 20% of our overall budget locally. To see that trajectory, how we’ve gone from 20% to 40% over the last 15 years. I think it’s because we’ve really grown and really maintained our reputation.”
For the Boots & Bolos, the BGCC hopes to raise $75,000, and $50,000 has already been raised from local businesses, Erchul said.
Brian Beaulieu, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County said the idea for showing a movie at the Comanche came from co-chair Carol Larimer.
In keeping with the western theme, “True Grit” was chosen as a movie with a wide appeal.
Beaulieu said he hopes people are excited to see it for the first time or again and on the big screen.
The event is still western-themed and Beaulieu said he hopes people will show up in western attire for the occasion with “bandanas up over their noses instead of below their chins.”
The concession stand will also be open. In addition to the movie, dinner may be ordered in advance to be delivered at the drive-in.
Donors can choose between a large harvest salad with or without chicken, chicken salad sandwich or red pepper hummus sandwich with sides and a drink.
The cost of the movie is $20 per person. Meals are an additional $20 per person.
To view and bid on auction items or to purchase movie tickets and meals visit www.BiddingforGood.com/BGCChaffee for links.
