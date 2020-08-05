The body of a Nathrop man who had been missing for 5 days after going hiking alone in the area of the Three Apostles was found last Wednesday, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze reported.
The body was located by members of Chaffee County Search and Rescue North at about 1 p.m., July 29 west of West Apostle Peak.
The man was initially identified as Terry Pann, 60, who had been the subject of search efforts since being reported missing that Saturday.
Chaffee County Coroner Jeff Graf confirmed that the man had been positively identified as Pann.
The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.
CCSAR-N received mutual aid from CCSAR-South, REACH air medical services, Park County Search and Rescue, El Paso County Search and Rescue, the Summit County Rescue Group, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control Cañon City Helitack, DFPC multi-mission aircraft, Flight for Life Colorado and the Mountain Rescue Team in Gunnison to search for Pann in the vicinity of the Three Apostles last week.
The three mountains are thirteeners straddling the continental divide (and the border between Chaffee and Gunnison counties) just south of Huron Peak.
The search for Pann was hampered by a persistent pattern of inclement weather and low cloud cover in the technical and often exposed terrain of the Apostle group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.