CAÑON CITY – The Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office is implementing fire restrictions in seven counties in central and eastern Colorado effective April 14.
The restrictions are being put in place to align with orders and restrictions that have been put in place by counties to reduce the risk of wildland fire and promote public and wildland fire personnel safety.
Stage 2 Fire Restrictions will be in place on BLM lands in Chaffee, Lake, and Park counties. Stage 1 Fire Restrictions will be effective on BLM lands in El Paso, Pueblo, Teller, and Boulder counties.
“Multiple counties throughout central and eastern Colorado have implemented fire restrictions,” said Royal Gorge Field Office Manager Keith Berger. “To support the counties’ efforts to further reduce the risk of wildfires, BLM will also be implementing fire restrictions on public lands within these counties.”
Stage 2 Fire Restrictions in Chaffee, Lake and Park counties prohibit the following acts:
• Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal barbecue, or grills are prohibited on federal lands. The use of portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed.
• Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
• Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and working, a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity by weight, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.
• Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.
• Using exploding targets.
These fire restrictions are in addition to the year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on BLM-administered public lands in Colorado:
• Leaving a fire unattended or unextinguished.
• Possession, discharge or use of any fireworks.
• Discharge of a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.
• Burn, ignite or cause to burn any tire, wire, magnesium, or any other hazardous or explosive material.
• Operate any off-road vehicle on public lands unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester pursuant to 43 CFR 8343.1 (c).
Fire restrictions will be in place until further notice. In addition to criminal penalties, those found responsible for starting wildfires may also face restitution costs of suppressing the fire. For more information about these fire restrictions or to view the signed Fire Protection Order for each county, please visit the Rocky Mountain District Fire Restrictions page.
