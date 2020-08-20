Last week was pleasantly rewarding for 13 local businesses as the town of Buena Vista Beautification Advisory Board handed out its 2020 Curb Appeal awards.
This annual event salutes the excellence and effort put forth by retail locations in the form of colorful flowers and exterior improvements that help beautify our town.
A Curb Appeal award window cling and certificate were presented to:
• Buena Vista Dental Care,
• The Buena Viking,
• High Country Bank,
• House Rock Kitchen,
• K’s Dairy Delite,
• Little Daisy,
• Louie’s Ice Cream Shop,
• Mt. Antero Treasures,
• Our Town Medical,
• Quincy’s,
• Rustic Woods,
• Simple Eatery and
• Sundance and Friends.
