Faythe Baxter graduated from Buena Vista High School as co-salutatorian, joining her peers, valedictorian Halley DeWalt and co-salutatorian Isabel Dylan.
Baxter’s teachers have seen tremendous growth in her during her high school years. She has challenged herself with both advanced placement and dual credit classes, probing the materials with deep questions until she fully understood what she was working with.
Jeanne Shane, BVHS guidance counselor, compliments Baxter as “an exemplary student” who, this semester, took “five weighted, incredibly rigorous classes” and passed all of them with As.
“When you meet Faythe, you see a kind and gracious young lady, but one who is full of resolve. Though soft spoken, she is very clear about herself and what is important to her. She has always been a very smart and committed student, and also a person who shows kindness to everyone around her,” Shane adds.
“She has always possessed honesty and integrity, but her empathy for others, patience, kindness and optimism have increased dramatically. Faythe is one of those people who will never stop growing until her last breath here on earth,” says BVHS science teacher Kim Naegele.
Baxter’s many attributes, including her outlook on learning and hope for the future, have also impressed her teachers.
“One of the first times that Faythe caught my attention was when the high school started a chess club,” says BVHS math teacher Steve Kuennen. “There were a handful of students that joined to sharpen their skills and have a chance to play other students. Even though her evenings were packed with other extracurricular activities, Faythe was one of the first to join so she could actually learn to play.
“Faythe’s strong desire to take what life has to offer has impressed me since,” he says.
Baxter has always longed to help others and make a positive difference in their lives. Her passion to help has particularly shown itself in the last couple of years during her time with the Trident Theatre Company when she got more of a look at the tech crew and the work done backstage.
She soon worked her way up to becoming lighting chief and directing assistant, and she was even elected president of Troupe 983 of the International Thespian Society.
In a scholarship letter to the Optimist Club Scholarship Committee, she wrote, “I love bringing people together. I am especially passionate about helping actors reach their full potential as they come to life on stage.”
She credits her mother, a case worker for adults with special needs, as her greatest influence. She draws inspiration from seeing her mother’s patience and kindness, and she strives to embody these qualities in her future career as a counselor.
Baxter’s expectations of herself also have been her greatest challenge, Naegele says, but her resiliency has always kept her trying.
“She has always strived to do her very best and is not satisfied with anything less. While watching her work on an engineering project for Science Olympiad, I was extremely impressed with her tenacity. When something didn’t work, she would go back to the drawing board and try again. Realizing that her best wasn’t always going to be perfect and work every time was a valuable lesson for her.”
Ultimately, Baxter’s team’s engineering design was selected to represent BVHS in the Science Olympiad event, Kuennen adds.
Making the transition to distance learning was no easier for Baxter than for anyone else at BVHS, especially with the workload of her senior-year classes, but Naegele notes that “she took it on with typical Faythe style.”
She took the time to watch virtual lessons and learned how to turn in assignments online with an excellent quality of work.
“When considering our department’s four content targets, there isn’t a student that exceeds Faythe’s performance as a mathematics student. Faythe excels in the mastery of mathematic concepts, is skilled in communication, finds solutions through problem solving and has confidence in her abilities. She has done so well on her unit assessments that I frequently find myself using Faythe’s test as the grading key,” Kuennen says.
Baxter’s work ethic and drive to help others has extended outside of the school. She has worked at Brown Dog Coffee Company and Crump Greenhouse, and she volunteers at ClearView Community Church.
She has also helped with a schoolwide blood drive, assisted at the town pumpkin patch, babysat at Avery-Parsons Elementary School and finished a volunteer-built house with Habitat for Humanity.
“I love being able to strengthen the community in my school and pour back into the town that supports us so well,” she wrote in her letter.
Baxter plans to attend Colorado Christian University this fall and work toward majoring in psychology to earn a license in counseling.
“It has truly been an honor to have Faythe in my classroom during her high school years, and I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds for her,” Naegele says.
“She is an extremely intelligent, caring, perceptive and capable young lady who has made a positive impact on those around her in Buena Vista. It will be exciting to witness the influence she will have on those around her as she steps into college life!”
EDITOR’S NOTE: Baxter was not included in the original information provided to The Times by Buena Vista High School. “Because we pulled the trigger too soon this year on our salutatorians,” we unintentionally omitted Baxter, said BVHS guidance counselor Jeanne Shane.
The Times and BVHS regret the omission and any confusion it may have caused.
