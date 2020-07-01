Salida and Buena Vista returned to the field and began playing summer baseball last week.
The teams are both fielding 15U and 18U teams, with the 18U team similar to a varsity squad.
After a pair of games in Buena Vista the two teams are even in the series so far, 1-1.
Salida’s 18U team won the first contest on Tuesday 7-4 with Zayne Walker pitching all 7 innings for Salida. Buena Vista, however, used good base running Thursday to even the series with a 3-2 victory.
Meanwhile, Salida’s 15U team won 12-6 Tuesday but lost 12-7 on Thursday.
