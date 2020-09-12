IVINS, Utah – Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine – Southern Utah is pleased to announce the acceptance of student doctor Keenan Barr of Buena Vista.
Barr was one of 135 students selected to matriculate at RVUCOM-SU out of an applicant pool of over 5,400 candidates.
Doctors of osteopathic medicine are fully licensed physicians who practice a whole person approach to medicine.
Osteopathic physicians focus on preventive health care and receive extra training in the musculoskeletal system.
Barr is a graduate of Buena Vista High School. He graduated from the University of Minnesota—Twin Cities, with a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical engineering.
