Befitting the hardy, resilient nature of a donkey, the Triple Crown of burro racing was completed this past weekend, undeterred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marvin Sandoval of Leadville and his mini-burro Buttercup took the crown for the second consecutive year after coming in first in the men’s division at races in Fairplay, Buena Vista and Leadville.

The race in BV Aug. 2 saw 50 finishers, and was won by Tracy Loughlin, running with Mary Margaret, who completed the race through the trails of Midland Hill in 2 hours, 2 minutes, 13 seconds.

Sandoval followed Loughlin by a nose, finishing with a time of 2:02.14.

Due to social distancing requirements aimed to slow the spread of COVID-19, the three races were conducted on a smaller scale and without spectators. Also without the town celebrations of Boom Days in Leadville, Burro Days in Fairplay and Gold Rush Days in BV that surround the races.

However, there was one measure by which the Triple Crown was bigger than it’s been in decades.

In recent years, the races in Fairplay and Leadville each run from downtown up their respective sides of Mosquito Pass to the 13,186 foot summit and back.

The beginning of the tradition that would eventually be declared Colorado’s official summer heritage sport, however – decades before the creation of the Buena Vista race and the Triple Crown with it – saw runners take off from one historic mining town, up and over the pass to the finish line in the other.

This past Sunday, departing from Leadville at 9 a.m. headed toward Fairplay, the 24.4 mile Western Pack Burro Ass-ociation Hall of Fame race was run for the first time since 1972, said WPBA media relations director Brad Wann.

Out of 31 participants and 26 finishers, Sandoval and Buttercup won the race by inches, Wann said, narrowly beating Bob Sweeney and his burro Yukon.

Last year, Buttercup became the first mini-burro to win the Triple Crown, and this year, she became the first mini to win the Hall of Fame race, Wann said.

“This is the first time in the history of burro racing that we have ever had our races without a crowd. We didn’t advertise, we kept it very hush-hush the best we could. We were successful in Leadville this weekend and keeping the total number of people at the starting line at 50. That in itself is an enormous effort,” Wann said.

Sandoval and Buttercup finished the race in 5:11.31. Sweeney finished with a time longer by just one second. The third-place finisher, Jack H.W. Burns, racing with Whisky, finished in 5:12.06.

Loughlin, who won in Buena Vista, finished fourth in the Hall of Fame race with a time of 5:12.09. Loughlin was first to the top of the pass, however, reaching the summit at 10:39 a.m.

Sweeney finished third in BV with a time of 2:02.15, again trailing Sandoval by a single second.