Due to COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings, Ark-Valley Humane Society’s (AVHS) third annual Tails on the Trail 5k Run/Walk for Animals will be held virtually from now until May 17.
Registered participants should use the hashtags #tailsonthetrail2020 and/or #arkvalleyhumanesociety on any social media posts of them running, walking or playing with their pets in order to be featured on AVHS’ Facebook and/or Instagram pages. Pictures can be taken wherever including living rooms, parks, neighborhoods, hiking trails and backyards.
All registrants will be allowed to pick up their commemorative t-shirt and race bib following May 17 when it is safe to do so.
The registered participant who fundraises the most will receive a Portero Backpack from Oveja Negra. To sponsor a participant go to ark-valley.org/sponsor-participant.
In addition to AVHS, the event was collaboratively organized by Salida Recreation and Salida Dog Club. Proceeds will go towards AVHS’ “life-saving work.”
If participants still wanted to venture the course while practicing social distancing, then they can find a course description and map at ark-valley.org/arkvalley-events/tails-on-the-trail.
“It has been hard work adapting our organization to best respond to this crisis,” Emy Luebbering, AVHS outreach manager, said in an email. “However we are so lucky that when we put a plea out for foster homes our community truly stepped up, all of our shelter animals are now in foster. This is not only a great outcome for the animals, but it also allows our employees more opportunities to safely work from home while still serving essential needs of the public.”
AVHS can be reached at (719) 395-2737.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
