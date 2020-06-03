One suspect has been arrested and another is still at large in connection with a Buena Vista burglary of several firearms in November last year.
An investigation into the 2019 burglary led to the arrest of Luke Anthony Scott Determan, 30, of the Buena Vista area. Determan was arrested on charges of burglary and possession of weapons by a previous offender, according to a news release from Buena Vista Police Department chief Jimmy Tidwell.
BVPD also obtained an arrest warrant for Ashley David Bednarek, 45, of Salida, for the same offenses as Determan. As of press time Wednesday, Bednarek is still at large.
In November 2019, a burglary was reported to BVPD in which several firearms were stolen, Tidwell said.
“Most of the firearms have been recovered,” Tidwell said.
Citizens are eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers by calling 719-539-5299 with a tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of Bednarek. Callers can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.