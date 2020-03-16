The Arkansas Valley Christian Mission is responding to the COVID-19 outbreak by limiting hours and services.
Clients may pick up a bag of groceries on the front deck from On Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
No lunches will be served for at least the next 3 weeks.
