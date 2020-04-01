We are receiving an influx of calls and reports of false social media posts and even robocalls claiming that hunting and fishing seasons are canceled, that valid licenses are no longer required to hunt and fish, or that park fees have been rescinded due to the COVID-19 outbreak. These reports are false, and appear to have increased based on today being April Fool’s Day. Do not share your personal information with anyone calling claiming to provide CPW product refunds.
All effects on our operations, including any changes to hunting, fishing or recreation in any of Colorado’s state parks can be found on the agency’s COVID-19 page, prominently featured on the home page of cpw.state.co.us.
“In a time where so many things are uncertain and changeable, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff is working hard to ensure Coloradans maintain the ability to find comfort in the outdoors, and continue their outdoor activities to the fullest extent possible,” said CPW director Dan Prenzlow. “It’s disappointing that people are taking advantage of the already heightened sense of disruption in our communities to spread false information.”
Though our offices and visitor centers remain closed to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19, staff remain available at all CPW offices and parks to answer questions. Both the CPW website and our licensing, pass and registration purchasing site at CPWshop.com remain available and will provide the most consistent and accurate information about the outdoor recreation opportunities managed by CPW.
If you have any questions about how to safely and appropriately live life outside during this outbreak, visit cpw.state.co.us.
