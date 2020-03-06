The March membership meeting of the Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited will be held from 6-8:30 p.m., March 11, in the northeast riverside room the Boathouse Cantina, located at 228 North F First St., Salida.
The meeting is free and open to the public. Social hour starts at 6 p.m., during which time food and all types of beverages may be purchased.
This month’s program will begin at 7 p.m. Stuart Andrews, head guide for Ark Anglers and Times outdoors writer, will present his program on fishing the region’s high country lakes.
Whether you’re an experienced angler, a long-time member or a new member just beginning to fish and want to learn more about trout, fish habitat and fishing opportunities or just want to meet more folks, join CPC at this meeting.
For additional information contact Keith Krebs at 719-539-6359.
