The photo in the July 16 paper was identified first by Marjorie Fahrney and by email from J. David Holt. A number of people recognized it.
Although cropped in print and online, the photo is labeled Climbing Alpine Pass C&S Ry.
We could not reach a consensus if it is coming up the west or east side of the pass. I favor that it is coming up the east side toward the tunnel.
The Denver South Park & Pacific Railroad was established in 1873 in Denver and arrived in Buena Vista in February, 1880. The railroad did not reach Pitkin on the Western Slope until July of 1882.
The DSP&P was bought and the name changed to Colorado & Southern Railway in 1898, so this picture is after this time.
Marjorie told me her father Samuel Carothers worked at the Alpine Station in 1884 as a telegrapher. Paul Swedhin said his grandfather Gus Swedhin worked on this railroad.
The Alpine Tunnel, which was drilled through the continental divide at 11,612 feet above sea level, was the highest railroad tunnel on earth at the time it was completed.
Plans to build it were made in 1879 and advertisements put out for laborers to work on the tunnel. Construction started in the early spring of 1880 on both ends of the tunnel. It was completed in Dec. 1881, and was 1,805 feet long.
The engineers expected to go through solid granite but found instead, boulders, decomposed granite and slide rock. Only 100 feet of solid granite was found in the entire tunnel.
So they ordered and had shipped 400,600 feet of California redwood to line the tunnel. The widths in the tunnel, varied from 8 feet,10 inches to 13 feet, 6 inches. The height was from 13 feet, 9 inches to 16 feet, 5 inches.
Various reports tell of deaths during construction, up to 48 men in a dynamite explosion and one single man.
There was no ventilation system, just the wind blowing through where it could take a train up to 55 minutes to get through the tunnel.
When the two tunnels, estimated cost of 242,090, met in the mountain, at the apex they were less than a foot apart. It took 699 days to dig the tunnel, averaging 2.58 feet per day. No veins of ore were found.
