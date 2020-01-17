Members of the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area Citizen Task Force introduce the Fred Rasmussen Citizen Task Force Exceptional Achievement Award Thursday. The award will be given to members or constituents who emulate Rasmussen’s commitment to the management of AHRA for all users. Kneeling at front is JW Wilder. Standing, from left front, are Christina King, Leslie Tyson, Jennifer Crawford, Greg Felt, Logan Meyers, Larry Payne, Bob Hamel, Joe Greiner and Dede de Percin. Back: Michael Atwood, Rob White, Ed Perko, John Kreski, Kalem Lenard and Braden Baker.