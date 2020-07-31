The Adventure Company made a donation of $3,000 to the Alliance to support the Chaffee County organization’s services assisting victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence.
Last month, the executive director of the Alliance, Rachel Holder, said that domestic violence advocacy groups across the state have reported as much as a 50 percent increase in requests for services.
The Alliance offers confidential and free counseling services, crisis intervention, support groups, emergency financial assistance and legal advocacy to adult and child victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
