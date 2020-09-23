The Buena Vista cross country teams hosted their annual run, this time over 3 days and away from its traditional home along the Arkansas River.
“We had a great meet and were able to accommodate a wonderful 3 days of races as well as ample space for spectators to be spread out on the course,” BVHS cross country coach Julia Fuller said of the course at the Meadows, home of Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Music Festival.
“The team was so grateful to have the opportunity to race on our new home course this year,” Fuller said. “It was fun to be in a new environment and with how everything came together we’ll be hopeful to return to the same course next year.”
The varsity girls won their race Saturday, finishing with just 21 team points on first, second and fifth- through seventh-place individual finishes.
Zaila Smith won again to lead the Lady Demons, finishing the home course in 19 minutes, 56 seconds. Mallory Salazar was right behind her, finishing runnerup with 20:43.
Molly McMurry was fifth with 22:00, Kadance Kelso sixth a personal record 22:59 and Alexis Santopietro seventh in 23:00.
Rosston Sherlock ran a personal best 18:03 to lead the Demons to second place with 45 points. Manitou Springs won the team race with 30 points.
Issac Hutchings ran to sixth in 19:45, Jack Helmke was 10 seconds behind in seventh with 19:55, Sam Starr ran a personal best 20:41 to finish 11th and Tam Flowers was 19th in 22:14.
Yakov Foley won the boys junior varsity race Friday with a personal best time of 21:43 and Jett Adams was sixth in 23:41.
Katie Estes led the JV Lady Demons with a third place finish in 25:54 and Elizabeth Torrens was fourth in 26:24.
“We had the opportunity to compete on grass, gravel, hills, trails, creeks, and even some mud. What more could you ask for on a cross country course?” Fuller asked. “The team had been on the course a limited number of times, so some of it was even new to them.
“We are so blessed with an awesome community of support even in a season when spectators were discouraged and numbers were limited,” she noted. “Throughout the week we received messages of encouragement and support for our teams and it was felt through the masks as well.
“This meet really made it hit home the opportunity we’ve been given to have a season this fall and made it all the more sweet to be out there on the course,” Fuller said.
