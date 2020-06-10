A peaceful gathering of about 200 people in Columbine Park Friday evening in solidarity with demonstrators across the country protesting police brutality against black Americans was met with overwhelmingly positive support from passersby.
The group of demonstrators of all generations, wearing masks, gathered in a circle in Columbine Park around Jared Oubre, who recited a poem about his experiences living in Buena Vista as a person of color, based on the Bantu concept of Ubuntu: “I am because you are.”
“I can call 911 because I know the police in this town will respond to my needs and not react to my black body,” said Oubre, a Buena Vista High School track coach. “I am safe because you don’t see me as a threat.”
Across the country, however, anger at the police is boiling over following video footage that shows an officer with the Minneapolis, Minn. Police Department kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, for nearly 9 minutes, until Floyd’s death while three other officers looked on.
Some at the park on Friday held homemade signs bearing the name of Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Ky., EMT who in March was allegedly shot eight times as she slept by police who had entered her apartment to serve a warrant in a narcotics investigation.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said that the three officers involved in Taylor’s shooting returned fire after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at them first.
A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Taylor’s family argues that the police did not identify themselves when entering and that Walker, a licensed gun owner, was reacting to someone breaking into his home.
No drugs were found in the couple’s apartment.
Floyd, 46, and Taylor, 26, were both black, and the news of their violent deaths follow numerous other highly-publicized incidents in which unarmed black people have been killed by police officers.
The officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder, as have the three officers who stood by as Floyd suffocated. The three officers involved in Taylor’s death have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
Oubre also led the group in singing the so-called black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Then followed silence as demonstrators kneeled for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time that Chauvin can be seen pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck in the viral video that sparked the latest round of protests in cities around the United States.
Eddie Sandoval also spoke about his experiences with racism as an Asian man.
“Hopefully we are all here to listen and try to understand what is happening in our country right now. There is a public awakening happening. Police brutality is undoubtedly a horrific problem, but personally, I know a lot of good cops.
“My father joined the Milwaukee Police Department when he was 50, because he wanted to make a difference and help our communities. To help those who are vulnerable and felt unsafe. Most police officers join the academy for these very same reasons,” Sandoval said. “But, yes, there clearly needs to be reform in our law enforcement. But there’s an issue for me that runs much deeper, and that’s the systemic racism that plagues our country and our planet.”
Sandoval shared that his brother, while living in central Illinois, was targeted and harassed by a white supremacist because he was in an interracial marriage. The man distributed flyers around town with the couple’s wedding photo, saying that “treason against one’s race” should be punishable by death.
“As uncomfortable as it is, these stories should be heard and should surface,” Sandoval said. “Everyone knows that all lives matter, but black lives are in danger and have been very oppressed for a very, very long time. And people of color need help and compassion to achieve change.”
The demonstrators then moved to the sidewalks along U.S. Highway 24 and displayed their signs to the summer weekend traffic for about an hour, met overwhelmingly with appreciative car-horn honks, shouts of approval, raised fists through sunroofs and passengers recording the scene on their phones.
Some vehicles revved their engines and sped through the procession of signs in the short section of road between the stoplight at the intersection with Main Street and the crosswalk by K’s Dairy Delite.
Two white pickup trucks belching black smoke from their exhaust pipes, one flying an American Flag and a Trump 2020 flag, raced past several times.
One woman pulled up to the demonstration and began shouting at members of the group, angry that the signs saying “Black Lives Matter” sent the message that the lives of other races did not matter.
To test this supposed indifference to her life, the woman walked into the middle of the street.
Some demonstrators walked into the street to try and protect her from being hit, but she resisted that gesture, standing in front of a stopped car in the road for about a minute.
