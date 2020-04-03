Q How would you describe what your business is/does?
A I focus on preventative oral health services such as teeth cleanings, periodontal therapy (deep cleanings), fluoride treatments and sealants.
Oral hygiene instructions are specifically tailored to each individual and education on the relationship to overall health and wellness is addressed.
I also offer in-office, 1-hour teeth whitening which has been well received.
Q What makes your business unique for customers and why should they patronize your business?
A I practice independent from but in collaboration with a dentist. This is a unique setting in which I have gained knowledge and encouragement from Marianne Wancurra of Salida Dental Hygiene.
I strive to make it affordable and take evening and Saturday appointments in a timely manner.
The space is quiet, beautiful and calm.
Q What fuels your passion for the business you’ve chosen?
A I have been practicing for 35 years and I still enjoy the satisfaction of helping people maintain a healthy mouth and a beautiful smile.
I am passionate about delivering exceptional service and creating a positive dental experience. I love getting to know my patients.
Q What are your plans for your business in the future?
A I hope to grow to serve the community for many years.
Branching out with programs for kids and helping with the underserved are avenues I would like to expand on.
Education of a healthy mouth being related overall health is needed.
Q What’s the most important thing you would like the community to know about your business?
A That I am so grateful to be here and excited to meet you.
