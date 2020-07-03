Q How would you describe what your business is/does?
A An experienced medical practice with a wide scope of caring for both acute and chronic problems. Also, I have a high priority for preventive medicine.
Q What makes your business unique for customers and why should they patronize your business?
A This business is based on service. I was a U.S. Navy pilot and a medical missionary to Africa. I believe in caring for my fellow man.
Q What fuels your passion for the business you’ve chosen?
A After 40 years practicing emergency medicine, I still love what I do.
It is so rewarding helping people in need.
Q Why is your business located in the Buena Vista area?
A The people are great just like the environment. Affordable health care is very much needed for the uninsured and those with high deductibles.
Q What are your plans for your business in the future?
A Providing affordable/quality health care while learning how best to serve the community/valley.
Q What’s the most important thing you would like the community to know about your business?
A Compassion, dedication, experience, affordable/fair.
