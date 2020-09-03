CONCERT IN THE PARK
Sept. 3, 5:30-7 p.m., McPhelemy Park, Main St. and U.S. 24. Bruce Hayes performs. Please mask up.
Music & Memories at turner farm
Sept. 4, 5:30 p.m. Music and Memories concert at historic Turner Farm 829 W. Main, Buena Vista, with Wayne Hancock and Randy and Carole Barnes.
BVEC Stage at the Roastery
Sept. 5, 1:30 p.m., Groovespeak performs. Corner of East Main and Colorado.
Conscious Discipline
Sept. 10, 7-8 p.m. Conscious discipline is a proven program based on brain science that offers strategies and solutions to common parenting challenges. Questions about the parent night can be directed to Heather McFadden at HMcFadden@ccecc.org.
BACKPACKING CLASS
Sept. 12, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., GARNA hosts a beginning backpacking course at Riverside Park in Salida. Email info@garna.org or call 719-539-5106
