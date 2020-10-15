In May, 2001 my husband Fred passed away from colon cancer.
When discovered, it was already Stage 4 and had spread.
I promised him before he passed away that I would place a letter in the paper around his birthday on Oct. 12, to encourage people to get a Colonoscopy.
If you are 50 years of age or younger, if you have a family history of cancer, be checked. This could save your life as it is curable if caught early.
Praying for good health and God’s blessings
Sharon Sandefer
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.